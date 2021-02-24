Former Eagles WR Explains When Carson Wentz’s Mindset Changed

Carson Wentz‘s time with the Philadelphia Eagles came to an end this month, as he was sent to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Wentz was viewed as the face of the franchise back in 2017, but an ACL injury cost him a chance to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl. Nick Foles stepped in and accomplished that feat, leading them to wins over the Falcons, Vikings and Patriots in the playoffs.

Injuries yet again played a factor in 2018, as Wentz dealt with back pain for most of the season. Apparently the way the Eagles handled that situation ultimately led to Wentz changing his mindset on the organization.

According to former Eagles wideout Jason Avant, the coaching staff allowed Foles to start at quarterback for the final stretch of the 2018 season instead of letting Wentz battle through his back injury.

“In 2018, this where the mindset of Carson — to me — with the organization changed,” Avant said. “They were not going to the playoffs, Carson was dealing with the back issue and he was playing through injury. Carson wanted to play. The organization chose against Carson’s wishes to play Nick Foles. Nick Foles revives the season.”

Foles actually orchestrated a three-game winning streak for the Eagles in 2018, clinching a Wild Card berth in the playoffs.

Philadelphia sided with Wentz after the 2018 season, meanwhile Foles signed a four-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the Eagles never really got back on the same page with Wentz. That’s why he’ll be suiting up for the Colts this fall.