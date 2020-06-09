Former Eagles Player Admits Nick Foles Is Better Than Carson Wentz

Veteran NFL defensive lineman Michael Bennett spent just one season in Philadelphia, but he saw enough to make a pick between Nick Foles and Carson Wentz.

Eagles fans probably aren’t going to like his answer. Bennett gave an honest comment on the Foles vs. Wentz debate during a podcast appearance with Chris Long.

“Nick Foles is better,” said Bennett, who played for the Eagles in 2018.

Foles, of course, led the Eagles to Super Bowl while Wentz was injured. Philadelphia ultimately stuck with Wentz, as Foles left in free agency for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s since been traded to Chicago.

Michael Bennett said Nick Foles is better than Carson Wentz on Chris Long’s podcast. — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) June 6, 2020

From the Green Light with Chris Long Podcast (via WIP):

Long: I look at the Carson Wentz situation, someone I always knew had it in him. If you play with Carson, he is a good guy, but you don’t know if he has that intestinal fortitude to be that first one to step over the line–

Bennett: Nick Foles is better.

Long: He said Nick Foles is better.

McCourty: Yes (laughter).

Bennett: Keep going, keep going.

Long: As a sidebar, it seems to matter what time you are on too because it didn’t go well in Jacksonville.

Bennett: Yeah yeah, I’m just saying.

(laughter)

Long: You are the worst. We are trying to have a serious conversation and you wanna divide Philly in-half. I love both those m*****f******s, let me both-sides that. There is no both-siding on police brutality to me but on the Nick Foles/Carson Wentz debate, I’m gonna straddle the line like a f****** champ.”

***

Eagles fans lashing out at this comment in 3, 2, 1…