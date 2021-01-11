Former Eagles Player Thinks Team Is Making ‘Huge’ Mistake

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off the most controversial move of the offseason thus far, by firing fifth-year head coach Doug Pederson on Monday.

Despite leading the organization to three playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2017 , the 52-year-old clearly couldn’t overcome a disappointing 2020. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly had numerous conversations with Pederson since the team’s season concluded over a week ago and left feeling that he was no longer the man for the job.

“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what collective vision would look like moving forward,” Lurie said in a statement. “After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interest to part ways.”

Not everyone felt the same way as Laurie, despite a disappointing 4-11-1 season in Philadelphia. Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho was among the Pederson defenders and took to Twitter to make his case.

“NOOOO, HUGE mistake by the Eagles!” Acho tweeted on Monday afternoon. “Doug Pederson should submit his resume back to the Eagles without his name on it and they’d (hire) him again since he’s the most qualified.”

Acho makes a fair point. When looking around the league at available head coaches, no candidate comes close to Pederson’s pedigree. The 52-year-old is a Super Bowl champion, who has proven over the last five years that he should be a leader in the NFL.

But Pederson’s next opportunity won’t be with the Eagles. The former head coach said he feels “at peace” with the decision as he’ll now move on as one of the league’s most coveted free agents. Pederson ended his time in Philadelphia with a record of 42-37-1.

The 52-year-old will have plenty of suitors as numerous other organizations conduct their head coaching searches this offseason. Already, the New York Jets have emerged as a possible landing destination for the former Super Bowl winner.

But clearly, Pederson will need to change something in his philosophy if he wants to recreate his past success.