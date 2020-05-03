Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski Reacts To The Jalen Hurts Pick

You can count former Eagles star Ron Jaworski among those who like the franchise’s selection of Jalen Hurts in the second round.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jaworski admits he was like everybody else when Philly tabbed Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in this year’s draft: he didn’t see it coming. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not a fan of the choice. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

“You can never have enough talented quarterbacks on the roster,” Jaworski said.

“Jaws” went on to say he thinks Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has a plan to utilize Hurts as a gadget-type player early in his career while building him into a capable starting quarterback in the NFL.

“The guy has too much talent to have him sit on the bench,” Jaworski said of Hurts. “You could create that package for him just like Lamar Jackson had when he first came to Baltimore when Joe Flacco was there. You fit him in, you teach him, you groom him, and eventually you’ve got a player.”

Hurts also provides insurance against another Carson Wentz injury, a point that Jaworski touched on as well. We’ll have to see how Wentz and Hurts co-exist on the roster in Philadelphia, but so far, both appear open to the arrangement.

The Hurts experience with the Eagles will certainly be one to watch closely.