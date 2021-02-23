Former Eagles Star Has A Blunt Message For Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles thought Carson Wentz was going to be their long-term franchise quarterback. Now, he’s been traded after a season of discontent.

One of the criticisms of Wentz from his time in Philly was his ability–or inability–to relate to some of his teammates. It is something he’s going to have to improve with the Indianapolis Colts, former Eagles star Brian Westbrook said on Tuesday.

“A part of a quarterback’s job is to get along with everybody. A part of a quarterback’s job is not to just be this superstar that’s getting paid all this money, but also to bring guys together,” Westbrook said during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up!. “You are the highest-paid player on the team for a reason, because they expect you to be the guy to make everyone around you better and bring guys closer.

“Carson Wentz has to learn how to be a guy that the guys on the team want to be around, that guys on the team want to associate with.”

Former Eagle Brian Westbrook criticized Carson Wentz's lack of connection with teammates. "Carson Wentz has to learn how to be a guy that the guys on the team want to be around." pic.twitter.com/ZHt0d1KZqv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2021

On Monday, another criticism of Wentz surfaced in an article written by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“When Wentz was at his best, he had a good cop (head coach Doug Pederson), medium cop (Reich) and bad cop (ex-QBs coach John DeFilippo) working with him,” Breer wrote. “After Reich left for Indy and DeFilippo for Minnesota post-Super Bowl, the Eagles promoted Mike Groh to OC, and Groh assumed the bad cop role. He and Wentz clashed and Groh was fired as a result, while Press Taylor, who Wentz was close with, ascended. As a result, perception in the building grew that the Eagles were coddling him, and that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching.”

Now, Wentz will have the medium cop, Frank Reich, as his head coach in Indianapolis. One would think this could be the perfect situation for the former No. 2 overall pick to get his career back on track.

Time will tell.