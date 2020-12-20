Former Eagles Veteran Reacts To The Carson Wentz Report

ESPN raised some eyebrows in Philadelphia this morning by reporting that recently-benched QB Carson Wentz would rather leave the Eagles than continue on as a backup.

Wentz’s benching in the middle was surprising enough given the huge contract the Eagles owe him. But the fact that rookie backup Jalen Hurts was able to come in and beat the vaunted New Orleans Saints justified the move.

One of Wentz’s former teammates, retired defensive end Chris Long, isn’t exactly surprised. Taking to Twitter, he said that while the Eagles have largely failed to surround Wentz with talent, Wentz’s poor play got him to this point in the first place. But he doesn’t feel that the report is too big of a deal.

“Sure there have been failures around him. But Carson’s objectively bad play this year backed him into this corner,” Long said. “Wanting to get out of the corner is pretty normal, though. Not sure what the big deal is.”

Carson Wentz leads the NFL with 15 interceptions and has been sacked a league-high 50 times .

The Eagles’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. They could be eliminated with a loss and a Washington win over the Seattle Seahawks today.

Needless to say, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will have some tough decisions over the next three weeks and once the season ends.

Will Carson Wentz be an Eagle in 2021, or will the team try to get rid of him?