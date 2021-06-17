The veteran Jordan Matthews has spent his entire NFL career playing wide receiver. Now in the tail-end of his playing days, the former Philadelphia Eagle is trying to change positions.

Per NFL Nation’s Turron Davenport, Matthews is now attempting to play tight end. He’s reportedly put on 30 pounds and has been working out at the University of Louisville with various coaches helping him try and make the transition.

“Former #Eagles WR Jordan Matthews has put on 30 pounds and is looking to play TE for his next team,” Davenport reported, via Twitter. “Matthews is working out at Univ. of Louisville w/their WR coach Gunter Brewer and asst TE coach Stu Holt.”

Matthews hasn't played a meaningful NFL snap since 2018 when he was still with the Eagles. He's now trying to boost his value by trying out a new position. Such a task will prove difficult for Matthews at this point in his career.

Jordan Matthews’ last official weigh-in marked him as 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. Now that he’s gained 30 pounds, it sounds like he’s right around the 245-pound mark, meaning his size is just right for the tight-end position.

The real question is how fast can Matthews pick up the key elements of playing tight end. It’s obviously similar to playing wide receiver, but incorporates more involvement in run-blocking schemes.

Matthews is the latest NFL player transitioning to tight end. We’ll have to wait and see if NFL teams become interested ahead of the 2021 season.