The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former ESPN Star Reportedly Announcing Eagles Draft Pick

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft as the Eagles are set to pick.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Philadelphia Eagles logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Next week, the Philadelphia Eagles will use 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to try and shape the future of their football team.

The Eagles have 11 picks in next week’s draft, the most of any NFL team. They’ll begin using them in the first round when Philly selects 12th overall.

Plenty of top-tier prospects will be available at pick No. 12. Most fans are hoping former Alabama star and 2020-21 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith is still on the board by then. We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are bringing in a special guest to announce one of their draft picks. According to Eagles reporter Dave Zangaro, Mike Golic will announce one of Philly’s day 2 picks.

Mike Golic, of course, spent five years with the Philadelphia Eagles during his playing days. He then went on to have a successful broadcasting career.

The former Eagles defensive lineman is clearly excited about his opportunity next week.

Mike Golic’s run with ESPN came to an end earlier this year. But he’s definitely continued to stay in the spotlight. He’ll announce one of the Eagles’ draft picks next week.

Philly, meanwhile, is entering a pivotal year. It has a new coach and new quarterback to work with. The draft provides an opportunity to surround the young Jalen Hurts with a quality roster.

The 2021 NFL Draft commences next Thursday, Apr. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.