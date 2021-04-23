Former ESPN Star Reportedly Announcing Eagles Draft Pick

Next week, the Philadelphia Eagles will use 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to try and shape the future of their football team.

The Eagles have 11 picks in next week’s draft, the most of any NFL team. They’ll begin using them in the first round when Philly selects 12th overall.

Plenty of top-tier prospects will be available at pick No. 12. Most fans are hoping former Alabama star and 2020-21 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith is still on the board by then. We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are bringing in a special guest to announce one of their draft picks. According to Eagles reporter Dave Zangaro, Mike Golic will announce one of Philly’s day 2 picks.

Former Eagles DL Mike Golic will announce at least one of the Eagles' Day 2 picks at next week's draft. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 23, 2021

Mike Golic, of course, spent five years with the Philadelphia Eagles during his playing days. He then went on to have a successful broadcasting career.

The former Eagles defensive lineman is clearly excited about his opportunity next week.

Really looking forward to doing this….”Fly eagles Fly” — Mike Golic (@golic) April 23, 2021

Mike Golic’s run with ESPN came to an end earlier this year. But he’s definitely continued to stay in the spotlight. He’ll announce one of the Eagles’ draft picks next week.

Philly, meanwhile, is entering a pivotal year. It has a new coach and new quarterback to work with. The draft provides an opportunity to surround the young Jalen Hurts with a quality roster.

The 2021 NFL Draft commences next Thursday, Apr. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.