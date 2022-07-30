Former First-Round WR "Battling" For Roster Spot

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles used their first-round pick on wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Fast forward two years later, and he's on the roster bubble.

Speaking to reporters at training camp this week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed that Reagor is "battling" for a spot on the roster.

"You know… We have great depth at the wide receiver position, and so, he’s battling for a spot," Sirianni told reporters, via FanSided. "He is working with [the second string] right now. He’s gotten a lot of balls [thrown in his direction] over the past two days. He’s done a nice job. He’s battling for a spot. He’s battling for his return spot. He’s worked hard in the offseason to come back in great shape. Yeah, he’s battling for a spot."

The Eagles added a significant piece to their receiving corps this offseason, acquiring A.J. Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown isn't the only wideout ahead of Reagor on the depth chart. DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal are all in front of him as well.

In 2021, Reagor had 33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns. It was a disappointing season for the TCU product.

Reagor was mentioned in trade rumors back in April, but nothing materialized.

The Eagles have Reagor under contract through the 2023 season, with a team option for 2024.