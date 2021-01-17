Former Eagles President Has Harsh Comment On Coaching Search

As the head coaching pool dwindles, the Eagles remain without a new head coach. Philadelphia fired Doug Pederson earlier this offseason, but now finds many of the top candidates of the cycle committed elsewhere.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner became the latest to chime in on the organization’s head coaching vacancy. The 67-year-old executive served in Philadelphia from 1995 to 2012, so clearly has a grasp on the team’s situation.

In a Q&A with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Banner was asked “whether the Eagles head-coaching job is as attractive to the top candidates as some of the other openings.” The former team president gave a detailed answer and honest indictment on why the NFC East organization finds itself losing out to other top destinations.

“If you put yourself in the mindset of the applicant and look at the situations out there that they’d be comparing them to right now, they’re not going to be considered one of the top jobs at this point,” Banner said. “The quality of your roster, the status of your cap situation and your situation at quarterback all are huge drivers for a candidate. For some, they’re the defining drivers.” “Whether you’re looking at teams like Jacksonville and the Jets that have the first and second picks in the draft, or a team like Houston that already has an outstanding young quarterback in place, I think we’d all have to agree that the Eagles have a question mark (at quarterback). You can be hopeful or pessimistic, but at best, they have a question mark there right now. They’ve acknowledged as much.” “They’ve been aggressive the last few years to see if they could win another Super Bowl, which has created the cap challenges they have. And they have an older roster with some uncertainty as to where it stands in terms of quality at the moment because many of their better players are in the latter stages of their careers.”

Banner finished his long-winded answer by calling the Eagles “challenged” to compete with other organizations based on the various question marks surrounding the team.

“So I just think they’re challenged compared to some of the other openings right now with respect to some of the issues that are important to prospective coaches,” Banner said. The former president’s comments will be tough to swallow for Eagles fans, but not exactly untrue. Philadelphia will need to sort out a plethora of issues, leaving the new head coach with a tall task. Time will tell if the Eagles can land the right candidate for the job.