Jalen Hurts’ status for Week 15 has been up in the air for the past few days. On the bright side, the latest update on the second-year quarterback is very encouraging.

The Philadelphia Eagles listed Hurts as a full participant in Friday’s practice. That’s a strong sign that his injury is getting better. He missed the team’s previous game because of an ankle sprain.

“Every Eagles player was a full participant in practice today,” Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports wrote. “With the postponement of the game, there are no game statuses. The initial plan was to list Jalen Hurts as questionable.”

Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ upcoming game against the Washington Football Team hasn’t been released just yet. Of course, that’s because the game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t given a definitive answer as to who’ll be his starting quarterback for Week 15. With the game now moved to Tuesday, he has a few more days to think things over.

In the event Hurts isn’t ready to play against Washington on Tuesday, the Eagles would start Gardner Minshew at quarterback. He completed 20-of-25 pass attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 13 win over the Jets.

The Eagles should have an update on Hurts in the coming days.