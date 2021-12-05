Gardner Minshew Is Off To An Incredible Start On Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles were forced to swap quarterbacks on Sunday as usual starter Jalen Hurts nurses an ankle injury. For the first time since 2020, Gardner Minshew lined up under center.

It took less than two quarters to prove that Minshew Mania was alive and well.

In the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Eagles quarterback got off to a masterful start. Through Philadelphia’s first two drives, Minshew went 8-for-8 for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of those scoring throws went to tight end Dallas Goedert and gave the Eagles an advantage early on in the second quarter.

Garner Minshew is 8 of 8 for 125 yards with 2 TDs, 0 INTs and a QB rating of 158.3. #Jets defense really wanted to send a message this game. I guess, technically, they are. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 5, 2021

Minshew’s magical start didn’t stop there. He went on to complete his next three passes on the Eagles third drive and added a 17-yard rush on the way to a 18-yard touchdown run from Kenneth Gainwell.

Sunday’s performance is quite the return for Minshew, who lasted started a game in the NFL in 2020 with the Jaguars. Once Jacksonville selected Trevor Lawrence first overall this past April, the 25-year-old veteran was traded to Philadelphia.

Minshew has spent his time on the bench this season, backing up Hurts, but is showing on Sunday that he might still have what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. He did come into Sunday’s game with 37 career touchdowns in 23 games, so he’s shown in the past that he has what it takes to be successful in the league.

Despite Minshew’s strong start, the Eagles still found themselves in a dogfight against New York. Philadelphia’s defense struggled to slow down Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, making for a one-score game throughout most of the first half.

Minshew will do his best to keep the momentum rolling in the final two quarters so that he can power the Eagles to their sixth win of the year.

