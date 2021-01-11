Here’s Why Doug Pederson Is Reportedly Out In Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles officially fired Doug Pederson as their head coach this afternoon, ending his tenure with the team after five seasons.

Pederson was reported to be safe at the conclusion of the season, but over the last week, it has become pretty obvious that the relationship between the coach and the Eagles’ front office was strained beyond repair.

There were reports that owner Jeffrey Lurie was unhappy with Pederson’s “vision” for the future, and the latest info from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that Pederson wasn’t exactly enamored with his bosses as well.

Rapoport says the underlying cause of Pederson’s falling out with the franchise was that he was tired of being told what to do. Presumably, he didn’t want to listen to general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie anymore.

After speaking with two people close to former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson, it sounds like this is what it boiled down: Pederson was sick of people telling him what to do. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

As time goes by, more details will come out on what were the nature of Pederson’s disagreements with the front office.

Most likely, some of the tension involved his handling of Carson Wentz, and the decision to bench Jalen Hurts in Week 17 probably didn’t help matters. If Pederson didn’t want to shake up his staff much, that could have been the final straw.

Pederson went 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Eagles, reaching the playoffs three times and winning Super Bowl LII.