Here’s Why Doug Pederson Is Reportedly Out In Philadelphia

philadelphia eagles head coach doug pederson on the sidelineNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles officially fired Doug Pederson as their head coach this afternoon, ending his tenure with the team after five seasons.

Pederson was reported to be safe at the conclusion of the season, but over the last week, it has become pretty obvious that the relationship between the coach and the Eagles’ front office was strained beyond repair.

There were reports that owner Jeffrey Lurie was unhappy with Pederson’s “vision” for the future, and the latest info from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that Pederson wasn’t exactly enamored with his bosses as well.

Rapoport says the underlying cause of Pederson’s falling out with the franchise was that he was tired of being told what to do. Presumably, he didn’t want to listen to general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie anymore.

As time goes by, more details will come out on what were the nature of Pederson’s disagreements with the front office.

Most likely, some of the tension involved his handling of Carson Wentz, and the decision to bench Jalen Hurts in Week 17 probably didn’t help matters. If Pederson didn’t want to shake up his staff much, that could have been the final straw.

Pederson went 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Eagles, reaching the playoffs three times and winning Super Bowl LII.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.