Hines Ward Reportedly Interested In NFL WRs Coaching Job

Despite winning the NFC East this season, the Philadelphia Eagles will be making a few changes to their coaching staff. This includes a change at offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Philadelphia has moved on from Mike Groh and Carson Walch. With both job searches underway, it appears there are a few notable candidates for one of the two coaching vacancies.

According to Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer, former NFL wideouts Hines Ward and Bobby Engram are in the running for the Eagles’ wide receivers coaching job.

Ward recently spent time this past season an assistant coach for the New York Jets, whereas Engram has been an assistant on the Baltimore Ravens for the last five years.

Domowitch is reporting that Philadelphia wouldn’t need to request permission to speak with Ward since he’s a primary assistant.

Ward is known for putting together a legendary career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won two Super Bowls and was a four-time Pro Bowler.

It’d be odd for Pittsburgh fans to watch Ward coach in Philadelphia, but that may become a reality.

The Eagles have changed their wide receivers coach each season under Doug Pederson, which means there is pressure on the front office to finally bring stability to that position.