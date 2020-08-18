How Jalen Hurts Has Reportedly Been Performing At Eagles Camp

After having a stellar career at Alabama and Oklahoma, Jalen Hurts was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Some fans were confused by the fit, but it sounds like the coaching staff likes what it’s seeing from the dual-threat quarterback.

Philadelphia already has a franchise quarterback on its roster in Carson Wentz. That being said, Wentz has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last few years.

Hurts might not be a starting quarterback in the NFL this year, but the Oklahoma product could see the field in some capacity. According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Eagles are “blown away” by Hurts’ athleticism and professionalism.

In fact, Jeremiah thinks the Eagles could carve out a role for Hurts this upcoming season – perhaps a lighter version of what the Saints do with Taysom Hill.

This is what Jeremiah had to say on Inside Training Camp, via 247Sports:

“I’m excited to see what they do with Jalen Hurts,” Jeremiah said. “All reports I’ve gotten out of Eagles camp, they are blown away with not only…how athletic he is, but how smart he is and how much of a professional he is. He just carries himself as a veteran. Everyone’s fallen in love with him. How are they going to use him? I know people have used Taysom Hill as a template for him. To me I don’t think he’ll get that much volume but they’ll find some spots. Maybe it’s in short yardage, probably a good chance you see him sprinkled in the red zone and be able to do some things running the football and using that mobility.”

The Eagles would add another element to their offense by letting Hurts loose on a few plays each game.

Eventually, Hurts will want to play quarterback in the NFL. For now though, he’ll try to get on the field any way he can.

We could see Hurts make his debut as early as Sept. 13, when the Eagles take on the Washington Football Team.