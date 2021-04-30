How Jalen Hurts Reportedly Reacted To Eagles Drafting DeVonta Smith

During the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles moved up two spots in the order just to make sure they’d get their guy. It turns out their target was none other than Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, had an incredible 2020 season with the Crimson Tide. This past fall, he had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had nothing but praise for his latest draft pick, telling reporters “He was really highly rated on our board, someone who we feel like is not only a great player but a great person and will come in and be ready to roll.”

Roseman isn’t the only person in Philadelphia’s building who’s on board with this selection. DeVonta Smith told SportsRadio 94WIP that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was “happy” and “screaming on the phone with him after he was drafted.

Hurts and Smith were teammates together at Alabama.

Although the transition from college to the pros isn’t easy, Smith made it clear that he’s going to work extremely hard in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Them moving up means that they see something in me that they want, and I’m excited for it,” Smith said. “They’re getting a guy who’s going to come in everyday and work hard, and I’m ready.”

Time will tell if the Eagles made the right pick.

