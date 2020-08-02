Longtime NFL Assistant Coach ‘Seriously Injured’ In Motorcycle Crash

Longtime NFL assistant Howard Mudd, who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, has been hospitalized after suffering serious injuries.

According to FOX 59 in Indianapolis, Mudd is in intensive care in Seattle following a serious motorcycle accident. Per the report, Mudd suffered a fractured pelvis and spine in the Wednesday accident. He is undergoing surgeries to fix his pelvis but is set to undergo additional surgery on his spine.

Per text messages Mudd’s wife shared with a family friend, doctors are determining how to proceed. He has been awake on and off.

Mudd found tremendous NFL success on and off the field during a career that spanned nearly 50 years. As a guard for the 49ers, he made three Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team.

But it was as a coach where Mudd found even greater success.

Between 1972 and 1997, Mudd had stints as an offensive line coach at Cal, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Cleveland. He found true staying power with the Indianapolis Colts, joining the team with Peyton Manning in 1998.

From 1998 to 2009, Mudd’s offensive lines were among the NFL’s best as they kept Manning upright. He claimed his first Super Bowl ring in 2006 when the Colts won Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears.

Mudd retired after the Colts lost Super Bowl XLIV, but returned to coaching the Eagles in 2011. After a rough 2012, he retired for good, but briefly came back to football as an offensive assistant for the Colts in 2019.

Our hearts go out to Coach Howard Mudd as he recovers from his injuries. Get well soon, coach!