Howie Roseman Admits Draft Regret: NFL World Reacts

In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 20th pick. Two picks later, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson.

Reagor has really struggled thus far in his pro career. Jefferson, meanwhile, is already a two-time All-Pro wideout.

Last week, the Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings. It's ironic that he'll now be teammates with Jefferson this season.

When discussing the trade on Sports Radio WIP this Tuesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman admit that he regrets not drafting Jefferson in 2020.

Roseman said he learned in 2020 to pick the best player as opposed to picking a player for a specific role.

Some people are happy that Roseman owned up to his mistake.

Others, however, are against coaches using revisionist history to assess their work.

Judging by the moves the Eagles made this offseason, Roseman learned from his mistakes.

Despite not having Jefferson on their roster, the Eagles have one of the best wide receiver duos in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

If the Eagles receive consistent production from Jalen Hurts, they'll be a legitimate threat to win the NFC.