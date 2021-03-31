Ian Book Addresses The Idea Of Playing With Jalen Hurts

On Wednesday, Notre Dame held its pro day, giving the Fighting Irish a chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts.

One of the players on display today was quarterback Ian Book. The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history is trying to show teams he has what it takes to compete at the NFL level.

During his pro day, Book told reporters he met with several teams. However, he placed an extra emphasis on his meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Notre Dame star suggested he “love” to go to Philadelphia and team up with quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco.

“I was able to meet with all the teams at the Senior Bowl, so I did meet with the Eagles and we had a great meeting,” Book said.

Here more of what he had to say via 247Sports:

“I’d love to go there, I’d love to go anywhere and play but I’d love to go in there and compete obviously with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco. Those are two great quarterbacks, one who’s played for a long time and one who’s shown he can play for a long time. So, it would be an awesome opportunity to go in there and compete with all of them. I honestly like watching both of them play, especially Jalen, I’ve watched him play a lot of football and I kind of like his style. It would be a great opportunity for me.”

Book completed 63.8% of his passes for 8,948 yards with 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during his four seasons at Notre Dame.

While he’ll likely never be a star NFL quarterback, Book has everything it takes to stay in the league for a long time.