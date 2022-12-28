Ian Rapoport Shares New Update On Lane Johnson

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson went down with an injury this past Saturday against the Cowboys. According to multiple reports, the All-Pro suffered a torn adductor.

Despite suffering a serious injury, Johnson plans on suiting up for the postseason. At least that's what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport just reported.

"After consulting with numerous experts, including Dr. William Meyers in Philly, #Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will put off surgery on his torn adductor to rehab for two (or three) weeks and will play in the playoffs, sources say. Wild," Rapoport wrote on Wednesday.

This most likely means Johnson will miss the Eagles' final two games against the Saints and Giants.

As a result, the Eagles will need either Jack Driscoll or Andre Dillard to fill in for Johnson over the next two weeks.

Of course, the Eagles would love to have Johnson at 100 percent. Since that's not realistic, the fact that he has a chance to play in the postseason should be viewed as positive news.

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the top seed in the NFC.