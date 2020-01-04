Injury Update For Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

When the Philadelphia Eagles take the field for tomorrow’s NFC Wild Card game, they will have tight end Zach Ertz in uniform and available.

Ertz did not play in Week 17 against the New York Giants after suffering rib and back injuries in Week 16. He was reported to have suffered a cracked rib and lacerated kidney.

According to NBC Sports’ Derrick Gunn, Ertz is good to go tomorrow. Gunn’s colleague John Clark reports the star tight end suffered a “small or very small” cut on his kidney but that the abrasion has healed.

Ertz has been limited in practice this week as Philly prepares to host the Seattle Seahawks.

It might seem insane that Ertz is going to play after suffering some type of cut on his kidney, but apparently that is what is happening.

Ertz finished the regular season with 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Considering how banged up Philly’s wide receivers are, expect Ertz, as long as he’s on the field, and fellow tight end Dallas Goedert to be targeted frequently tomorrow.

The Eagles and Seahawks will kick off at 4:40 p.m. ET tomorrow on NBC.