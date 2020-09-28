Injury Update For Eagles Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles are winless through three games, and like the other winless teams they’re dealing with injuries. Things may get a tad worse before they get better after what happened to DeSean Jackson.

The Eagles star wideout left the game with a hamstring injury and they are set to test him today. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Eagles believe it’s only a minor hamstring strain.

That didn’t stop the Eagles from pulling Jackson from the game after only 28 snaps. Per Garafolo’s report, the team decided to be cautious with him and want to avoid compounding any issues.

Jackson had two receptions for 11 yards prior to leaving the game. Philadelphia went on play the Cincinnati Bengals to a 23-23 tie.

As of writing, Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers is “TBD.”

When healthy, DeSean Jackson is on par with some of the greatest deep threats of all-time, let alone right now. Unfortunately, staying healthy has been a greater obstacle to Jackson’s success than any coach or QB.

Injuries have plagued Jackson for almost his entire career. In 13 NFL seasons, he’s played in all 16 games only twice.

That hasn’t stopped him from averaging nearly 18 yards per catch over his last 71 games though. In Week 1, he had two receptions for 46 yards – not bad for a 33-year-old wideout.

Will DeSean Jackson play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers?