Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Interested In NFC East Contender

Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned with NFL training camps set to begin in a few weeks. The options for the veteran defensive end appear to be limited.

Clowney isn’t getting a massive contract this year, and one of the teams that reportedly offered him–the Cleveland Browns–are seemingly out of the running after restructuring Oliver Vernon’s contract. A new report indicates Clowney might look further East.

In an interview with 973ESPN.com, longtime NFL scribe John Clayton singled out the Philadelphia Eagles as a team Clowney could be interested in. At different times during the offseason, the Eagles have been mentioned in conjunction with the former No. 1 overall pick, as well as disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

“He’s going to be interested in Philadelphia because one of the things and one of the reasons he turned down Cleveland is because he wants to go to a winning team,” Clayton told The Sports Bash on Wednesday. “He turned down Miami twice because he didn’t expect them to be a winning team.”

Clowney has been productive when on the field during his six-year NFL career, but injuries have cost him. He’s missed 21 games in his career and has made it through a full 16-game slate only once.

Last year, Clowney procured 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks. He also added four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, as well as a pair of defensive touchdowns.

At this point, it seems likely that Clowney’s best bet will be to take a one-year “prove it” type deal somewhere in hopes of staying healthy and cashing in on a big payday next offseason.