Jaguars, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Cornerback Trade

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles added some help to their secondary in the form of cornerback Josiah Scott.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles acquired Scott from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Scott was selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in six games for the Jaguars last season, registering 10 total tackles.

Even though Scott is undersized at 5-foot-9, the Michigan State product has exceptional speed. His pre-draft measurements were off the chart, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

Unfortunately for Scott, the new regime in Jacksonville acquired one too many cornerbacks this offseason. Once the team added Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin to its roster, there wasn’t enough playing time for Scott.

Although the Eagles have a star at cornerback in Darius Slay, there aren’t too many proven players in their secondary at the moment.

Scott can compete with Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson and K’Von Wallace for a spot in Philadelphia’s cornerback rotation.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will get to see if Houston can find a role for himself on Urban Meyer’s defense. If not, at least Meyer has an additional late-round pick for the 2023 draft.