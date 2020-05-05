ESPN Analyst Predicts Which Rookie QB Will Make First Playoff Start

The second round selection of Jalen Hurts wasn’t a popular one among Philadelphia Eagles fans. The franchise is very committed to Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback, but still opted to take the Alabama/Oklahoma star with a valuable second pick.

ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth isn’t convinced it was a wasted pick, though. Wentz has had well-documented injury issues throughout his career. It was backup Nick Foles, and now Wentz, who led the Eagles to their recent Super Bowl title.

On this morning’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, there was a discussion about which of the 2020 rookie quarterbacks would be the first to start a playoff game. While No. 1 pick Joe Burrow or new Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa are the obvious answers there, Foxworth actually went with Hurts.

“Carson Wentz does miss a lot of games and there’s been two trips to the playoffs where we had to have two different quarterbacks start that playoff run,” Foxworth said, answering the question, per 247Sports. “I think there’s a stronger chance that we could end up with a Nick Foles type situation. I’m sure the Eagles hope it turns out (that way) as well. Jalen Hurts is a similar quarterback to Nick Foles and Carson Wentz is a guy who is injury prone.”

Which rookie QB will start a playoff game first?@foxworth24 says Jalen Hurts 👀 pic.twitter.com/y726xcY9zL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 5, 2020

It is definitely not a layup by any means, but Foxworth could hit on something here. Neither Burrow or Tua is super likely to get to the playoffs anytime soon.

The Cincinnati Bengals have some offensive talent and might not be in for a super long rebuild, but they start way behind both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, not to mention the potential for a Cleveland Browns breakout. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa will very likely sit out this season, and Miami isn’t necessarily the heir apparent to the Patriots’ AFC East throne, if they give it up at all. Jordan Love, the last option there, is based entirely on an Aaron Rodgers injury. We’ve seen how the Green Bay Packers fare when that happens. It isn’t pretty.

Hurts starting a playoff game is almost entirely contingent on a Wentz injury, which no one is rooting for. But as Foxworth said, it has happened twice already during his short career.

