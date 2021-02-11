Jalen Hurts Appears To Be Taking On Bigger Leadership Role

Jalen Hurts may not be the official starter for the Philadelphia Eagles (yet), but he’s doing his best to act the part.

According to NBC’s John Clark, Hurts will be working out with some of the Eagles’ receivers in Texas next month. That’s usually a move reserved for the starting quarterback. It’s unknown if Carson Wentz has made a similar offer to his teammates this off-season.

Wentz is reportedly on the verge of being traded. Though even if he doesn’t get traded, he’s not necessarily a lock to be named the starter in training camp by new head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles went 3-8-1 with Wentz as a starter last year. He led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked before being benched for the rookie Hurts.

As for Jalen Hurts, he went 1-3 as a starter, but had six touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns.

I’m told a group of the Eagles young receivers are planning on working out with Jalen Hurts in Texas sometime in the next month pic.twitter.com/GE3YPtcQjU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 11, 2021

There’s every reason to believe that Jalen Hurts will be in contention for the starting job heading into training camp.

Hurts should be positioned to compete against Wentz, virtually any quarterback the Eagles trade for, and any quarterback they might draft.

He’ll certainly be on even footing with just about everyone else as Sirianni implements his offense.

But it remains to be seen just how highly the Eagles actually regard the former Oklahoma and Alabama star.

Will Jalen Hurts get a fair shot at the starting job in 2021?