There's 1 Most Popular MVP Bet Since The NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Since the 2022 NFL Draft, bettors have been placing money on a quarterback with long odds to win MVP. That quarterback happens to be Jalen Hurts.

Hurts currently has +4000 odds to win the MVP award. Bettors clearly see value in that number.

According to Yahoo Sports, 18 percent of bets made on MVP since the draft have been placed on Hurts.

Why is there a sudden increase in bets placed on Hurts' MVP odds? It may have to do with the fact that he has a new No. 1 wide receiver.

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Day 1 of the draft, acquiring A.J. Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans.

During the 2021 season, Hurts had 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He did a lot of his damage on the ground, rushing for 784 yards and 10 scores.

If Hurts is on the same page with Brown this season, he should be able to put up better numbers through the air.

Let's also not forget that Hurts is entering a make-or-break season. That might just light a fire under him.