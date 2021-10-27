Jalen Hurts Has Blunt Admission On Philadelphia’s Struggles

After trading away Carson Wentz this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles maintained their commitment to giving second-round pick Jalen Hurts an opportunity at quarterback in 2021.

So far, that move hasn’t gone quite as well as the organization hoped.

The Eagles are 2-5 through the first seven weeks of the year, with their only victories coming over the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s offense in particular has struggled, scoring more than 22 points just twice this season.

Hurts himself has had an up-and-down campaign, but he believes that things can be turned around in Philadelphia. This week, he maintained that the Eagles have been undone by their own mistakes, rather than a lack of talent or coaching.

“I’ve said it all year and I believe it. We had a very productive team meeting today. And we’re right there,” Huts said in his press conference Wednesday. “It’s all self-inflicted things that have stopped us. And, really, we’ve stopped ourselves in a lot of these situations. So we have to overcome that and stop beating ourselves.”

“We’re right there. It’s all self-inflicted things that have stopped us and really, we’ve kind of stopped ourselves in a lot of these situations. We just have to overcome that and stop beating ourselves." – @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/P9Z0b4vxCE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2021

Those self-inflicted errors were on clear display last week when the Eagles fell 33-22 to the Las Vegas Raiders. A pair of fumbles and a lack of consistency in the first half dug Philadelphia into a hole that they weren’t able to come out of.

The Eagles have still managed to fight their way to an even turnover margin this season. However, if the offense could protect the football just a bit better, it might’ve come out with an additional win or two through the first few weeks.

Hurts could certainly start by cleaning up his own play, which has come and gone this year. In his first full season as a starter, he’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,716 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s added 361 yards rushing and five scores on the ground.

The Eagles will need to be sharp this weekend against the winless Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s team has been frisky in a handful of games and will surely be eager to to earn its first victory on Sunday.

Eagles vs. Lions kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.