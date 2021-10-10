Jalen Hurts’ First Half Stats Are Absolutely Brutal

Whether you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or have him on your fantasy team, Jalen Hurts‘ first half performance against the Carolina Panthers will be one to forget.

The second-year quarterback, who’s gotten off to a solid start from an individual standpoint to start the year looked completely confounded on Sunday afternoon. Against the Panthers defense, Hurts struggled to throw the ball down the field with any sort of success.

However, that didn’t prevent the Eagles quarterback from taking available check-down throws and other short gains. As a result, he ended up with a bizarre first half stat line.

When the Eagles and the Panthers went into the locker room after two quarters, Hurts was 15-for-24 for 74 yards. His average passing attempt was just 3.1 yards long.

Hurts has also proven to be a major threat with his legs over the course of his eight starts in the NFL, but he struggled to get that facet of his game going on Sunday as well. In the first half, he ran just one time for no gain.

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia trailed Carolina 15-6 at halftime.

Stat of line of the day thus far … Jalen Hurts: 12-of-20 for 35 yards. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 10, 2021

Hurts’ first-half performance was rather shocking considering his play through the first four weeks of the 2021 season. Coming into Sunday, the 23-year-old had racked up 1,167 yards and seven touchdowns through the air, while adding 226 yards and a score on the ground. During those first four games, his average attempt was eight yards long.

The Eagles are off to a 1-3 start even with Hurts’ output to start the year. If he continues to struggle against the Panthers, Philadelphia will be hard-pressed to mount a comeback.

Hurts will do his best to right the ship in the second half and prevent the Eagles from dropping their fourth consecutive game.

