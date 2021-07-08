Dan Orlovsky’s Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

After taking the job from Carson Wentz at the end of last season, Jalen Hurts is expected to enter the season as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks the team made a big mistake.

When the 2020 NFL Draft rolled around, Wentz was still considered the locked in franchise quarterback for the Eagles, even if his injury history was a cause for concern. The second-round selection of Alabama/Oklahoma product Hurts was a legitimate surprise.

It’s impossible to know if Hurts presence truly had a negative impact, but Wentz had his worst NFL season in 2020. In 12 games, he had career lows in completion percentage (57.4), yards and yards per game (2,620/218.3), touchdowns (16), and yards per attempt (6.0). His 15 interceptions were the most of his career, and the Eagles went just 3-8-1 in his starts.

Hurts wasn’t great in replacing him, but his struggles were easier to understand as a rookie, and he seemed to give the offense a jolt when he took things over. Even with as bad as Wentz looked, Orlovsky believes that the Eagles have to regret taking Hurts at all, saying he’s “100-percent convinced” that the team wouldn’t draft the quarterback if given the option again, as Jalen Hurts’ best can never “sniff” Wentz’s ceiling.

"If the Eagles could go back right now and re-do that decision, I'm 100% convinced that they would not have taken Jalen Hurts." —@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/JLdjB5Yo4s — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 8, 2021

Orlovsky is catching plenty of heat for that assertion. Time will tell if he’s right:

I used to eat up all the nonsense Orlovsky threw out there bc I loved Wentz. I am a clown. — Kirsten (@KirryKirrie) July 8, 2021

"Jalen Hurts in 2.5 games has already had a better career than Dan Orlovsky."

-open24hours https://t.co/cl6P8xFHxz — open24hours (@1tbret) July 8, 2021

I kinda agree i don’t think his ceiling is higher than wentz but we have 3 first round picks so let him suck this year if he wants to lol 🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/PALWP9Ssjy — 🦅 (@ReagorSZN) July 8, 2021

He could've said " I believe Carsons best is better than Hurts best " and I could take this better To say any QB "can't sniff as good as Carson " is a highly questionable statement in 2021 https://t.co/0WnrlNwt9Q — Slicktalk215 (@Rongs215) July 8, 2021

In the offseason, Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts, who plan to plug him in as starter. If he returns to the form he showed in 2017, or even 2019, it won’t be a great look for the Eagles.

That is a big if, though. Wentz looked barely playable last year, but Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was Wentz’s offensive coordinator with the Eagles, has faith that he can turn him back around.

