Jalen Hurts Pays Tribute To Nick Saban With Answer To Media

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the more illustrious college football careers in recent memory, starring for both Nick Saban at Alabama and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. Saban clearly made a real impact on Hurts.

The rookie quarterback, a second-round pick at No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, has supplanted Carson Wentz as the Eagles starting quarterback. After giving the team a spark late in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, he got his first start the following week against the New Orleans Saints, and led the Eagles to a huge 24-21 upset win.

Last weekend, Philly fell to the Arizona Cardinals 33-26, but Hurts nearly led the team to a late victory. The future of the Eagles quarterback position is up in the air, especially with how much money is owed to Carson Wentz after this season, but for now, Doug Pederson is riding with the former Crimson Tide and Sooners standout.

That hasn’t stopped speculation about where things may go in the future. Jalen Hurts says he’s blocking that talk out, using a classic Nick Saban-ism to refer to the discussions online and in the media: “rat poison.”

Jalen Hurts, asked about rumors/reports/social media about the QB situation, said: "I try to stay away from the rat poison." — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 23, 2020

Saban famously used the phrase to describe the glowing praise that his Alabama receives online, which he believes can lead to players reading their own press clippings, so to speak. Hurts is using it more as a basic mid-season distraction. Either way, it works.

Hurts is clearly still a developing prospect as an NFL quarterback, completing 55-percent of his throws on the year. He has tossed for a decent 7.3 yards per attempt, with 647 yards and five touchdowns, and just one interception on the year. Most impactfully, he’s really unlocked Philly’s rushing attack. He has 251 yards and a touchdown himself, and Miles Sanders had one of his best games in Hurts’ first start, with 115 yards and two scores against the Saints.

At 5-9, the Philadelphia Eagles are a game back in the deeply mediocre yet intriguing NFC East race. Jalen Hurts will lead them against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, before a season finale against the Washington Football Team on Jan. 3.

