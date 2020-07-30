Jalen Hurts Comments On His Role With The Eagles

Jalen Hurts isn’t worried about trying to upend Carson Wentz as the Eagles’ starter anytime soon.

Philadelphia selected the Oklahoma star with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles did so not to challenge Wentz at the starting quarterback position, but rather to have insurance in case Wentz goes down with an injury.

The Eagles’ current starter hasn’t avoided injuries during his time in the NFL. Drafting Hurts was a wise decision, especially considering the talent and competitiveness Hurts brings to the table.

The dual-threat star isn’t focused on trying to beat-out Wentz for the starting position this season. He’s not even worried about if the Eagles intend to use him in a Taysom Hill-like role. Instead, he’s focused on improving every aspect of his game as a quarterback to prepare for his rookie season.

“I’m just worried about improving. I’ve said it three times and I don’t want to come off or come across any way, I’m just trying to improve every day,” Hurts said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m trying to be the best quarterback I can be every day for this team.”

There have been discussions revolving around how the Eagles intend to utilize Jalen Hurts in coming years.

He’s a talented passer. But considering Wentz is the team’s long-term starter, perhaps Hurts’ legs could be of use to the Philadelphia offense.

Either way, Hurts isn’t listening to the rumors. He’s simply focused on improving as a quarterback.