Jalen Hurts Could Have An Advantage With His New Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly searched for a coaching staff that can correct the issues that plagued Carson Wentz this past season. However, the team’s latest hire might actually benefit Jalen Hurts instead.

On Wednesday, the Eagles hired Florida Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson as their new quarterbacks coach. This may not seem like a major move, but there is actually some history between Hurts and Johnson.

Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer brought up an interesting point this afternoon on Twitter. He said that Johnson has known Hurts since he was just four years old.

Johnson also tried to recruit Hurts to Mississippi State back when he was on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff. Clearly there is a connection there between coach and player.

Brian Johnson, the #Eagles’ new QB coach, has known Jalen Hurts since Hurts was 4 years old. He recruited Hurts at Mississippi State. Hurts picked Alabama instead.https://t.co/GEFX7FHzO1 https://t.co/n8qAZqqWpn — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) January 27, 2021

When talking to Sielski about Hurts’ future in the NFL, Johnson actually compared him to a current Pro Bowl quarterback.

“I do think he and Dak have similarities in their games – not only in their games, but in their approach and their mindset,” Johnson told Sielski, via 247Sports. “Both of those kids are two of the mentally toughest people I’ve ever seen or been around – how they handle themselves, the competitive nature they have. They have an enormous amount of self-discipline, and they’re just true warriors, ready for whatever at any time.More importantly, they’re really, really good people. They’re great teammates. I don’t think you can have enough great teammates in your locker room.”

Hurts didn’t look all that great as a passer in his rookie season with the Eagles, completing just 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Maybe the addition of Johnson to the Eagles’ staff will help Hurts take that next step at quarterback.