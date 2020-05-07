Nick Saban Reacts To The Eagles Drafting QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have had one of the most interesting quarterback situations for years now. That will be the case again in 2020, with the team taking Jalen Hurts in the second round of April’s NFL Draft.

The pick was not very popular with many Eagles fans. The team is looking for another deep run in the playoffs, and Hurts is set to be a backup behind established starter Carson Wentz. There have been suggestions that the team may find different ways to use him within the offense, but ultimately he probably won’t have the same impact as some other second rounders barring another Wentz injury.

“Excited to add him to the team,” Wentz said when asked about Hurts earlier this week. He’s embracing any competition it may create. “…Heard nothing but great things about Jalen, the kid he is and the player he is. I got a chance to talk to him just briefly. Create a really good, healthy, competitive challenging environment.”

Hurts’ former coach Nick Saban is also not worried about the fit in Philadelphia. In a recent interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, he specifically acknowledged the Eagles staff’s ability to adapt its offensive scheme to its quarterback. The team won a Super Bowl after Nick Foles had to sub in for Wentz due to injury in 2017-18.

How will the Carson Wentz – Jalen Hurts – Eagles dynamic work? More from my conversation with Nick Saban on #NFLNow today @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/RrQxjQqWlX — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 6, 2020

“I think that Jalen Hurts is a great person. He was a great player here,” Saban said, when asked about how Jalen Hurts will fit in alongside Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. “He went through unprecedented adversity here. Who has gone 26-2 as a starter, and the all of a sudden backup quarterback because of Tua? The guy handled extremely well, showed great maturity.”

With the direction that the NFL is heading in, with an emphasis on diverse skill sets and more athletic quarterbacks, Saban sees Jalen having a place in the league.

“I think there’s a lot more quarterbacks that are having success in the NFL right now that are outside of the old fashioned prototype drop back passer… the guy in Kansas City, the guy in Baltimore. These guys are all having tremendous amounts of success because they can extend plays and they’re very, very athletic. I think Jalen has proven that he can win at the position, he won here, he won at Oklahoma. It’s a little style of play, and I think Philly is really, really good at this. They threw some RPO type plays, move the pocket a little bit when Foles had to play, and had a lot of success doing that. I think in that style of play Jalen can do well. Whether that’s exactly what Carson Wentz can do, I don’t really know, but I think you have to have some diversity in how you play offense when you have a different style of quarterback because you have to play to his strengths.”

We’ll see if Hurts serves as more of a true backup quarterback this fall, or if Doug Pederson and his staff will find a way to have him contribute in the offense as a rookie.

[Andrew Siciliano]