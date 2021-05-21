Jalen Hurts Compares Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni To Nick Saban

It’s been quite a turbulent ride for Jalen Hurts these past few years. The latest bump in the road is having to go through another quarterback competition under new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

This isn’t anything new for Hurts. He began his collegiate career at Alabama and eventually lost his starting gig to Tua Tagovailoa, despite taking the Crimson Tide to the national championship two years in a row. Hurts then transferred to Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. He also finished second in the 2019 Heisman voting.

Fast forward to his rookie season in the NFL, Hurts took the Eagles’ starting quarterback job from Carson Wentz late in the year and had widespread support from his teammates. Unfortunately for Hurts, Philly changed face this off-season by firing Doug Pederson and hiring Sirianni. That means the second-year quarterback will once again have to fight for his job under a new coach.

Hurts isn’t shying away from the competition, though. He told reporters earlier this week Sirianni’s coaching style – predicated on accountability, discipline and competition – is similar to that of Nick Saban‘s.

“I value everything that Coach has brought here,” Hurts said of Sirianni on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. “I remember back in my days at Alabama, Coach [Nick] Saban, hearing him talk about discipline, commitment, effort, toughness and pride, having these core values that he is trying to instill in the team. In the end, it all worked out for the team. You see Coach Nick Sirianni coming in preaching connection, accountability, competition, fundamentals and football IQ, preaching all these things.”

That’s quite high praise from Jalen Hurts. This is a good sign for the Philadelphia Eagles’ future.

The recent culture in Philly turned toxic in the midst of Carson Wentz’s struggles and Doug Pederson’s commitment to the former MVP candidate.

With a new coaching staff now in place, the Eagles can hit the reset button. That could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Jalen Hurts.

[ESPN]