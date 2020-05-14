Jalen Hurts Finally Announces His Eagles Jersey Number

The wait for Jalen Hurts to announce his NFL jersey number has finally come to an end on Wednesday evening.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, has revealed his jersey number.

Hurts will be wearing No. 2 with the Eagles. That’s the number he wore during his time at Alabama. Hurts wore No. 1 in his lone season at Oklahoma.

The former Heisman Trophy finalist announced the number on Twitter. “DEUCE,” he wrote.

Hurts to Philadelphia was one of the most-surprising picks of the NFL Draft, but the Eagles are obviously extremely high on him.

“This is one of the great college football players of the last four years. He’s one of the greatest character guys in the draft. This is one of the great leaders in this draft. This is an asset to any football team,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said. “He’s a good football player and he’s an asset to our organization.”

Carson Wentz is clearly the starter in Philadelphia, but he’s been injury prone in recent seasons. It’s possible Hurts will get a chance to start at some point.

The Eagles are also reportedly planning on using Hurts in various non-starting quarterback ways, potentially showcasing two-QB packages.

Philadelphia is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Washington.