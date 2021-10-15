Colin Cowherd Gives Honest Assessment Of Jalen Hurts

By the end of the 2021 season, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to decide whether or not they believe Jalen Hurts is a franchise quarterback. According to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, it’s a decision that can’t be made right now.

After watching the Eagles fall short to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, Cowherd spent the opening segment of The Herd this Friday afternoon to discuss Hurts’ future in the NFL.

Cowherd came to the conclusion that it’s too early to evaluate Hurts as a finished product. He also stated that he believes Hurts’ success will depend on whether the Eagles give him the right support.

“I watch Jalen Hurts and I’m like ‘Yeah, it’s not much to look at.’ But why are they so good in the red zone? Because of Jalen Hurts. He’s hard to defend, and the rest of the numbers aren’t terrible,” Cowherd said. “So I think there are some times where you have this cultural change in football. I’m just going to sit and watch it. Even over the last three weeks, I’m like ‘I don’t know, it could go either way.’ It may just come down to this: does he get the right coach, does he get the support, is the owner all in, does the GM draft players to help him.”

It's too soon to evaluate Jalen Hurts, says @ColinCowherd: "Everybody was bailing on Lamar Jackson… I'm just going to watch Jalen. I don't have an answer. It may depend largely on the support he gets." pic.twitter.com/eLfyiJdTdm — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 15, 2021

In six games this season, Hurts has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,480 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Those numbers might not jump off the page, but let’s not forget that Hurts has been very productive as a runner this year.

Hurts already has 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. The Eagles usually rely on Hurts’ playmaking skills in the red zone, which was on clear display last night against the Buccaneers.

Of course, there are flaws to Hurts’ game that can’t be ignored. He’s not that accurate and he doesn’t have the ideal size that a franchise quarterback should have. But he also has intangibles that can’t be measured, such as his leadership and resiliency.

Do you believe Jalen Hurts will be a franchise quarterback for the Eagles?

[The Herd]