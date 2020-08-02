Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Getting Tired Of 1 Specific Question

Jalen Hurts is a quarterback. And that’s the position the Philadelphia Eagles rookie intends on playing in the National Football League.

Still, the former Oklahoma and Alabama star continues to be asked about playing a different role in the NFL. Hurts was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine if he’d be open to playing a new position. Those questions aren’t stopping.

Hurts, rightfully, is getting tired of the idea. He’s a quarterback – period.

“I mean, I don’t want to get into the semantics of those things,” Hurts told the Philadelphia Eagles media on Tuesday. “I’m just worried about improving. I’ve said it three times and I don’t want to come off or come across any way, I’m just trying to improve every day. I’m trying to be the best quarterback I can be every day for this team.”

While Hurts is a versatile player, quarterback is an extremely difficult position to learn. That’s all he wants to focus on.

“I’ve played quarterback my whole entire life and I’m here just trying to grow at that position,” Hurts said. “Trying to take steps and be the best quarterback I can be for this team.”

Hurts was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s expected to provide Philadelphia with some needed depth behind starter Carson Wentz.