Jalen Hurts' Gift For His Offensive Linemen Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the holidays just around the corner, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is making sure his teammates feel appreciated this year.

Zach Berman of The Athletic reported that Hurts gifted his offensive linemen Louis Vuitton bags this week.

Hurts didn't just purchase Louis Vuitton bags for the starters, he got them for the reserves and practice squad players as well. Talk about being in the giving mood.

Eagles fans flocked to Twitter to applaud this classy gesture from Hurts.

"This is why he is the MVP," an Eagles fan said.

"This is a man who knows he’s about to get PAID," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "How can you hate this guy."

Hurts has been outstanding this season for the Eagles. He enters Week 15 with 3,157 passing yards, 686 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns.

If Hurts continues to play this well, he'll be named the MVP of the league.