Jalen Hurts Has A Classy Answer To Postgame Question

The Jalen Hurts era in Philadelphia started with an upset win.

Doug Pederson decided to bench longtime starter Carson Wentz this week. Wentz was benched during last week’s loss and the Eagles went with Hurts behind center on Sunday. The move paid off in a big way.

Philadelphia pulled off the biggest win of its season. The Eagles upset the Saints, 24-21, on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia remains in the hunt for the NFC East title (seriously, the division is that bad).

Following the game, Hurts was asked about the spark he provided for his team. He gave a classy response and downplayed his individual role.

“It’s not all about me,” Hurts said live on FOX following the win. “This is a great team and we have a lot of great players, and I’m just so excited we got this win today. We worked really hard this week.”

Now that’s an answer that Hurts’ old college coach, Nick Saban, would appreciate.

It’s just one win, but it’s clearly a performance that the Eagles can build on. It will be interesting to see where Philadelphia goes from here with the quarterback position, but you have to imagine Hurts getting another start.