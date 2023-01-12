Jalen Hurts Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bye Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Some players may not love having a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs, but Jalen Hurts sure does.

The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback returned to the lineup in the regular season finale last week after missing two games with a sprained throwing shoulder.

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Eagles won't play this week. Hurts, who did not throw at practice today, is just fine with that.

"It's a good thing there's a bye week," Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hurts also "didn’t dispute the notion that he might not be 100 percent by next weekend," but told reporters that he's played injured before.

Hurts played like an MVP candidate this season, finishing the year with 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores.

Philadelphia will host the lowest-remaining seed in the NFC playoffs in the divisional round next weekend.

Their possible opponents are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.