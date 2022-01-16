Jalen Hurts Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Today’s Eagles–Bucs game features 44-year-old Tom Brady going up against 23-year-old Jalen Hurts – the widest gap for two starting quarterbacks in the playoff history. And that age gap prompted an interesting admission from Hurts.

In an interview before the big game, Hurts was asked about his earliest memory of Brady. But he admitted that he couldn’t remember it.

“I don’t remember,” Hurts said. Fans immediately found that comment extremely amusing.

Hurts was still an infant when Brady took his first NFL snaps. He was a multiple-time Super Bowl champion before Hurts was even in grade school.

So it should be no big shock that fans are having a pretty big laugh at the age disparity between the two:

Jalen Hurts on his earliest memory of Tom Brady: “I don’t remember.” pic.twitter.com/5InIlR2T2s — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) January 13, 2022

“The most precious memories of all are the ones we literally cannot remember,” Dan Devine of The Ringer wrote.

“Tom Brady has been playing longer than Jalen hurts has been alive. That is bananas,” another fan replied.

“would have been awesome if he said Super Bowl LII,” a third fan joked.

There are plenty of longevity jokes to go around. But unlike some other quarterbacks who played into their late-30s and early-40s, Brady doesn’t look like an old man. He doesn’t play like one either.

Brady does, however, continue to school players half his age on the finer points of NFL football. And he might teach Jalen Hurts a thing or two in their playoff meeting today.

The game is being played on FOX.