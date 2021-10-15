Jalen Hurts Has Blunt Admission After Eagles’ Loss

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled at times last night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the offense only put up seven points in the first half. The second half produced much better results, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles to win the game.

Hurts wasn’t very accurate against the Buccaneers, completing 12-of-26 pass attempts for 115 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Most of his production came on the ground, as he had 44 rushing yards and two scores on 10 carries.

Although there are plenty of reasons why the Eagles fell short to the Buccaneers in Week 6, Hurts blamed himself for the loss in his postgame press conference.

“I’m not doing enough right now,” Hurts told reporters. “I’m not doing enough to start fast. I’ve got to be better. And I will be better.”

“I’m not doing enough right now. I’m not doing enough to start fast. I’ve got to be better. And I will be better” -Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/ohC81wg5nz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2021

There’s a lot at stake for Jalen Hurts this season. The Eagles are projected to have three first-round picks in next year’s draft, which means he needs to prove to the coaching staff that he can be a franchise quarterback.

Hurts hasn’t been awful through the first six games of the season, but he has struggled with his accuracy. As of now, he’s only completing 62.5 percent of his passes.

To be fair, Hurts isn’t a traditional pocket passer. He’s at his best when he’s allowed to roll out of the pocket and make plays with his legs.

We’ll see if Hurts can bounce back next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

[John Clark]