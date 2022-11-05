Jalen Hurts Has Perfect Reaction To Viral Doppelganger Video

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some NFL fans believe Jalen Hurts is giving the title "dual-threat quarterback" a new meaning.

On Saturday, a video of a UPS driver who looks like Hurts surfaced on social media.

A few hours after this video went viral, Hurts shared his reaction to it on Twitter. He said, "I never told y'all about my side hustle?"

Hurts' tweet received well over 15,000 likes in less than an hour. It's bound to generate a lot of replies from his fans.

Hurts will get to enjoy this weekend off. The Philadelphia Eagles already took care of business against the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Although he's not delivering packages, Hurts is delivering touchdown passes to his teammates this year.

Hurts is completing 68.2 percent of his pass attempts this season for 2,042 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Eagles will enter Week 10 of the NFL season with a perfect 8-0 record.