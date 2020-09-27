Jalen Hurts Is Already Trending During Today’s Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a slow start against the Cincinnati Bengals today, and fans are not pleased. The team has been struggling so much that Jalen Hurts is already trending despite leading in the game.

At the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, Eagles QB Carson Wentz is 7-of-11 for 45 yards and an interception. He’s been sacked twice and has a 34.3 passer rating.

As a result, fans are willing to do whatever it takes it see the product on the field improves. If that means letting the rookie out of Oklahoma into the game, then so be it.

“What is Wentz looking at,” one fan asked after Wentz’s interception into triple-coverage. “He’s not even checking down. Jalen Hurts coming soon.”

What is Wentz looking at. He’s not even checking down. Jalen Hurts coming soon — OneManBran (@OneManBran_) September 27, 2020

Carson Wentz has five picks ALREADY this year? Let Jalen Hurts eat ffs — ✭𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙬 (@PreacherJudah) September 27, 2020

If eagles have less than 10 points going into half – I’m calling jalen hurts sees field in 2nd half — 🐅 Joe Burrow 🐅👑 Bengals King Tiger (@ickeyshuffleSD) September 27, 2020

“Jalen Hurts might be the Eagles starting QB next week if they can’t beat the Bungles,” another fan wrote.

Fans have been eager to see what Hurts can do ever since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Given all of the needs the team has, taking a QB when they’ve already made Carson Wentz one of the highest paid in the league was seen as a head scratcher at the time.

But Hurts proved at Oklahoma that he can be a dynamic playmaker even when he isn’t throwing the ball.

Whatever Doug Pederson’s plans for Hurts were, he may have to change them if Wentz’s struggles continue.

Will we see Jalen Hurts take the field in this game?

The Eagles-Bengals game is being played on CBS. Philadelphia leads 3-0