The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jalen Hurts Is Already Trending During Today’s Eagles Game

Jalen Hurts throwing at training camp.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a slow start against the Cincinnati Bengals today, and fans are not pleased. The team has been struggling so much that Jalen Hurts is already trending despite leading in the game.

At the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, Eagles QB Carson Wentz is 7-of-11 for 45 yards and an interception. He’s been sacked twice and has a 34.3 passer rating.

As a result, fans are willing to do whatever it takes it see the product on the field improves. If that means letting the rookie out of Oklahoma into the game, then so be it.

What is Wentz looking at,” one fan asked after Wentz’s interception into triple-coverage. “He’s not even checking down. Jalen Hurts coming soon.”

“Jalen Hurts might be the Eagles starting QB next week if they can’t beat the Bungles,” another fan wrote.

Fans have been eager to see what Hurts can do ever since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Given all of the needs the team has, taking a QB when they’ve already made Carson Wentz one of the highest paid in the league was seen as a head scratcher at the time.

But Hurts proved at Oklahoma that he can be a dynamic playmaker even when he isn’t throwing the ball.

Whatever Doug Pederson’s plans for Hurts were, he may have to change them if Wentz’s struggles continue.

Will we see Jalen Hurts take the field in this game?

The Eagles-Bengals game is being played on CBS. Philadelphia leads 3-0


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.