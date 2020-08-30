The Spun

Jalen Hurts Is Trending Following Carson Wentz Injury News

Jalen Hurts throwing at training camp.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is currently trending on social media this Sunday. But not because of anything the former Oklahoma and Alabama star has done – yet.

Hurts is trending because Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz is reportedly day-to-day with an injury. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson responded by giving Hurts the first-team reps at QB for practice.

Despite being the youngest member of the QBs room, Hurts appears to have overtaken veteran Nate Sudfeld for the primary backup job. That’s not a bad spot to be in for a player drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Funnily enough, four quarterbacks were drafted ahead of him – all in the first round. But this Carson Wentz injury could open the door for him to start before all but one of them.

Back when the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, Pederson pledged to utilize him quickly and in a variety of ways.

Coming off the season he had at Oklahoma, he should more than get his money’s worth.

Hurts had 3,851 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns with only eight interceptions while completing 70-percent of his passes. On the ground, he added another 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. For his efforts, Hurts came in second in the 2019 Heisman trophy race.

What kind of an impact will Jalen Hurts have for the Eagles in 2020? Will he be on the field for Week 1 against Washington?


