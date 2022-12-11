Jalen Hurts Made NFL History During Sunday's Win

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts rewrote the NFL record books this afternoon against the New York Giants.

With his 10-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's 48-22 win, Hurts became the first quarterback in league history to post double-digit rushing scores in consecutive seasons.

Hurts is one of only two QBs to ever rush for 10 or more touchdowns in multiple seasons period. The other is Cam Newton, who did it on three occasions in 2011, 2015 and 2020.

Of course, while Hurts' running ability makes him especially threatening to defenses, he's also having a tremendous season as a passer.

The third-year pro connected on 21-of-31 throws today for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia moved to 12-1 on the season and remains in the driver's seat for the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles will take on the Bears in Chicago next Sunday.