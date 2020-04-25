Jalen Hurts Posts Message After Getting Drafted By The Eagles

After an eventful and record-setting college tenure, Jalen Hurts will begin his professional football career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts’ selection by Philly may have been a surprise given the team’s current quarterback depth chart. Most pundits expected a more QB-needy team to give the Oklahoma star a look.

Still, Hurts has never shied away from competition or waiting his turn to prove what he can do. In that respect, he fits in well in a Taysom Hill-type role behind Carson Wentz.

Whatever the Eagles want him to do, Hurts is grateful for the opportunity. He shared his quick reaction to being selected on Twitter moments ago.

“God Is Always In Control. Just Never Lose Faith! John 13:7! #FlyEaglesFly,” Hurts wrote.

Notice the original tweet that Hurts quoted from September 2018. He wrote that early on in his junior (final) season at Alabama, back when he was officially Tua Tagovailoa’s backup.

Of course, Hurts came off the bench for an injured Tagovailoa in the 2018 SEC Championship Game and saved the Tide’s season. We’ll see if he has any of that magic left in him in the NFL.