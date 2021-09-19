Look: Jalen Hurts’ Pregame Suit Choice Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Fransisco 49ers for their home opener on Sunday afternoon after starting the season in dominant fashion last week. Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts proved to be the centerpiece of the team’s Week 1 victory and showed up to Lincoln Financial Field exuding a high level of confidence.

The Eagles starter showed that with his bold pregame outfit choice.

Hurts arrived for Philadelphia’s second regular season game donning a bright yellow suit. He was greeted by a handful of people outside the stadium, who all seemed to admire the quarterback’s sharp sense of style.

Take a look, via the Eagles:

Hurts certainly earned the right to act and dress confidently after his performance last week against the Falcons. The 23-year-old diced up the Atlanta defense on the ground and through the air on the way to the Eagles 32-6 win.

Hurts ended the game 27-for-35 with 264 passing yards and threw touchdowns. He added 62 rushing yards on seven carries and made the Philadelphia offense look like a complete juggernaut.

The Eagles and Hurts will be hard-pressed to replicate that same success against the stingy 49ers defensive front on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan has surely thought of a gameplan to contain the mobile quarterback so Philadelphia will need to counter by getting creative.

Hurts clearly came dressed for success, so he’ll now try to lead his team to victory on the field. The Eagles will kick-off against the 49ers at 1 p.m. ET.