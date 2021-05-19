Jalen Hurts Shares Honest Admission On Quarterback Competition

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles with have a new coaching staff.

Former head coach Doug Pederson was fired following a disastrous 2020 season that ended in confusion. Now, Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff are hoping to get the most out of the quarterback position after trading Carson Wentz.

Hurts and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco are reportedly in a quarterback competition. Sirianni failed to name a starting quarterback and suggested everyone on the roster needs to earn a starting spot.

That’s the kind of mentality Hurts is taking in regards to the quarterback competition as well. Here’s what he told reporters today, via Pro Football Talk:

“No one is above that,” Hurts said. “Everybody’s got to go to work. Rent is due every day. It’s always been that way for me. Always been a get better mentality every day. Grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback every day. When that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing payments.”

Hurts is the favorite to win the job and should be the starting quarterback when the 2021 season kicks off.

While Flacco has experience, the Eagles would be well-served trying to figure out what they have in the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback. If Hurts doesn’t play well this season, Philadelphia knows it needs to address the quarterback position moving forward.